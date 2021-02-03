Bellwether Advisors LLC Invests $105,000 in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 989 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Verity & Verity LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 32,079 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 969 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 13,837 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Starbucks from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.85.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total value of $10,429,399.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,701 shares in the company, valued at $39,166,962.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 265,231 shares of company stock valued at $25,800,734 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $101.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.09 and a 200-day moving average of $91.24. The company has a market capitalization of $119.67 billion, a PE ratio of 132.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $107.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

