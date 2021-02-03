Bellwether Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 6,664 iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,515,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,593,000 after buying an additional 857,127 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,079,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,142,000 after purchasing an additional 150,482 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 32.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,587,000 after purchasing an additional 254,731 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 657,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,926,000 after purchasing an additional 39,089 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 398,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,161,000 after purchasing an additional 26,058 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:NEAR opened at $50.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.19 and its 200-day moving average is $50.13. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $50.30.

