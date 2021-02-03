Bellwether Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 10,000 MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new position in MicroVision in the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroVision during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MicroVision by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 39,208 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of MicroVision by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 250,182 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 76,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MicroVision during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MVIS stock opened at $7.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.32 and a beta of 3.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day moving average is $3.07. MicroVision, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $9.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.00.

MicroVision Profile

MicroVision, Inc develops scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions under the PicoP brand in the United States. Its PicoP scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

