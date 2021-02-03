Bellwether Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 31,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 65.8% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after buying an additional 19,981 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $116.19 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.28.

