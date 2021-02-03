Bellwether Advisors LLC Buys New Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 74,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,216,000 after purchasing an additional 24,682 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,518,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 2,794.7% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 47,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 13,873 shares during the last quarter.

ARKK stock opened at $146.89 on Wednesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $149.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.42.

