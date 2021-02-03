Bellwether Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 858 iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $98.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.89 and a 200-day moving average of $92.93. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $61.89 and a 1-year high of $107.03.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

