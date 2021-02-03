BellRing Brands (BRBR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect BellRing Brands to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $282.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.69 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 2.38%. On average, analysts expect BellRing Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BRBR opened at $24.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85. BellRing Brands has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $25.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.38 and a 200 day moving average of $21.39.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BRBR. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Truist raised BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised BellRing Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered BellRing Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

