Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Trading Down 9%

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) shares traded down 9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.11 and last traded at $4.23. 1,076,398 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 1,009,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BLCM shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average of $5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $22.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.06.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.29) by $0.71. Sell-side analysts expect that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 53,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.05% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 20.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLCM)

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

