Bella Protocol (BEL) Market Cap Reaches $31.48 Million

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Bella Protocol has a market capitalization of $31.48 million and approximately $44.81 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bella Protocol token can now be purchased for about $2.17 or 0.00006026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bella Protocol has traded 46.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bella Protocol

Bella Protocol (BEL) is a token. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,500,000 tokens. The official website for Bella Protocol is bella.fi . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bella Protocol is medium.com/@Bellaofficial

Bella Protocol Token Trading

Bella Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bella Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bella Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

