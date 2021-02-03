Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Stock Rating Lowered by KeyCorp

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the retailer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.44% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BBBY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

BBBY stock opened at $25.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 2.10. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $53.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.63 and its 200 day moving average is $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joshua Schechter bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.87 per share, for a total transaction of $29,805.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,587.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sadoff Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,095,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,130,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,559,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 638,883 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,347,000 after purchasing an additional 95,786 shares in the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

