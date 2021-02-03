Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) & Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Financial Review

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) and Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Beam Global and Micron Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beam Global 0 0 1 0 3.00 Micron Technology 1 6 25 1 2.79

Beam Global presently has a consensus price target of $70.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.17%. Micron Technology has a consensus price target of $84.74, suggesting a potential upside of 3.82%. Given Beam Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Beam Global is more favorable than Micron Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.4% of Beam Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.4% of Micron Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Beam Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Micron Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Beam Global and Micron Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beam Global -94.74% -55.83% -43.66% Micron Technology 13.59% 8.46% 6.22%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Beam Global and Micron Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beam Global $5.11 million 79.55 -$3.93 million ($0.88) -69.07 Micron Technology $21.44 billion 4.26 $2.69 billion $2.55 32.01

Micron Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Beam Global. Beam Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Micron Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Micron Technology beats Beam Global on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beam Global

Beam Global, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security. It provides electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger (EV ARC) products; transformer, stowable, and HP DC fast charging EV ARC products; media EV ARC products with advertising screen and branding/messaging; autonomous EV ARC motorcycle and bicycle chargers; ARC mobility transportation systems; and Solar Tree direct current fast charger products. The company provides its products for electric vehicle charging infrastructure; out of home advertising platforms; and energy production and disaster preparedness. The company was formerly known as Envision Solar International, Inc. and changed its name to Beam Global in September 2020. Beam Global is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels. The company provides memory products for the cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets, as well as for smartphone and other mobile-device markets; SSDs and component-level solutions for the enterprise and cloud, client, and consumer storage markets; other discrete storage products in component and wafer forms for the removable storage markets, as well as 3D XPoint memory products; and memory and storage products for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. It markets its products through its direct sales force, independent sales representatives, distributors, and retailers; and web-based customer direct sales channel, as well as through channel and distribution partners. Micron Technology, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

