Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,300 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the December 31st total of 87,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 31.9 days.

Shares of BEPTF stock opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average is $1.16. Beach Energy has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $1.65.

Beach Energy Company Profile

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. It also explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.

