BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $5.51 Million Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. cut its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,350 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $5,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NVR by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of NVR by 400.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the third quarter worth $151,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 13.8% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in NVR by 39.7% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR stock traded down $8.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4,501.75. 453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4,181.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $4,093.63. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,043.01 and a 1-year high of $4,610.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $79.82 by ($2.89). The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $64.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,620.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NVR from $5,300.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. NVR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,944.50.

In other NVR news, CEO Paul C. Saville sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,201.47, for a total value of $1,050,367.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,270 shares in the company, valued at $480,101,976.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total value of $2,083,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,746 shares of company stock worth $11,990,416. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

