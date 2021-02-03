BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $6,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SMG. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,407,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,275,000 after buying an additional 13,962 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 27.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,158,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,177,000 after acquiring an additional 248,705 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 503.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 792,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,187,000 after purchasing an additional 661,231 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 579,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,609,000 after purchasing an additional 68,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 408,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,459,000 after purchasing an additional 76,481 shares during the period. 63.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.50.

Shares of NYSE:SMG traded up $15.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $243.69. 33,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,362. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $212.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.64. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $76.50 and a 12-month high of $237.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 1.13.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $748.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total value of $273,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,819.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total value of $5,000,845.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,890,994.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

