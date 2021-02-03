BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 89,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,022,000 after acquiring an additional 29,897 shares during the last quarter.

BIV stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.87. 21,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,559,226. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $83.21 and a 52-week high of $94.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.49 and a 200-day moving average of $93.21.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

