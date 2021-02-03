BB Healthcare Trust (BBH.L) (LON:BBH) Insider Josephine Dixon Buys 10,850 Shares of Stock

BB Healthcare Trust (BBH.L) (LON:BBH) insider Josephine Dixon acquired 10,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.39) per share, with a total value of £19,855.50 ($25,941.34).

Josephine Dixon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 28th, Josephine Dixon sold 21,935 shares of BB Healthcare Trust (BBH.L) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.38), for a total transaction of £39,921.70 ($52,157.96).

LON BBH opened at GBX 186.50 ($2.44) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 182.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 170.37. BB Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 98.68 ($1.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 192 ($2.51).

BB Healthcare Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.

