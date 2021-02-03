Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Trading Up 7.6%

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) was up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.48 and last traded at $1.42. Approximately 5,883,261 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 7,166,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baudax Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

The stock has a market cap of $60.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.09.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $1.36. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baudax Bio, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baudax Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baudax Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Baudax Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX)

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. Its lead product candidate is intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate to severe pain; and is in the Phase IIIb clinical trials in colorectal surgery and orthopedic surgery patients to assess opioid consumption, pain intensity, and length of hospital stay with associated pharmacoeconomic parameters.

