Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ERIC. Societe Generale raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday. Danske upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Shares of ERIC stock opened at $12.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.62. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $15.31. The firm has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.47.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $69.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERIC. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 9,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

