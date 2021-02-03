Barclays Increases Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target to $2,500.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Cowen upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,950.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,979.00.

Shares of GOOG opened at $1,927.51 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,955.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,784.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,648.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at $35,152,099.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total value of $99,729.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,534.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,929 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,619 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Alphabet by 3.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 406 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,895.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 232,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $342,095,000 after buying an additional 225,011 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the third quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 3,907 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,742,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Washburn Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the third quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 752 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.5% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

