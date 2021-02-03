Barclays Boosts Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $57.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on UBER. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.79.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $56.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $60.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $2,031,480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $100,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 263,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,229,755.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,367,000 shares of company stock worth $2,051,356,040. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 221.6% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 804 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

