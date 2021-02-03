BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BankFinancial had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 5.84%.

BFIN opened at $9.16 on Wednesday. BankFinancial has a twelve month low of $6.73 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day moving average of $8.01. The stock has a market cap of $135.39 million, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This is an increase from BankFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. BankFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

Several research firms have commented on BFIN. TheStreet upgraded BankFinancial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BankFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

About BankFinancial

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides various commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

