Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Montreal is one of the largest banks in North America, is also one of Canada’s oldest banks. The bank offers a complete range of financial services in our chosen markets on both sides of the Canada-United States border. The bank offers to all of their clients not just financial products, but knowledge-based solutions, custom-made to add value in their financial affairs. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America raised Bank of Montreal to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.89.

NYSE:BMO traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.20. The company had a trading volume of 494,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,653. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $38.31 and a 1-year high of $80.40. The firm has a market cap of $48.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. Bank of Montreal’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Davis Rea LTD. grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 17,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 13,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 11,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

