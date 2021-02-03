Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKRIY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Bank of Ireland Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Monday, December 7th.

Bank of Ireland Group stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 999 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,980. Bank of Ireland Group has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $5.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.83.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. Its products and services include current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, small medium enterprise loans, asset finance, commercial finance, hire purchase, and leasing services; and property, trade, and project finance.

