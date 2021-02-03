BancorpSouth Bank Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share (NYSE:BXS)

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for BancorpSouth Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BancorpSouth Bank’s FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

BXS has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

Shares of BXS opened at $28.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.32. BancorpSouth Bank has a one year low of $17.21 and a one year high of $30.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.48.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.28%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 10.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 14,741 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 335,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 367,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

