Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Short Interest Update

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a decrease of 24.9% from the December 31st total of 2,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:BBVA traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $4.84. 2,996,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,143,095. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.94 and a 200-day moving average of $3.71. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a twelve month low of $2.49 and a twelve month high of $5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.50 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBVA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 10,918 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,312,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 348,730 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BBVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company provides current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; deals in securities; manages pension funds; and foreclosed real estate assets.

