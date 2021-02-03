Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Short Interest Update

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,700 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the December 31st total of 99,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 379.0 days.

Banca Mediolanum stock opened at $7.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average of $7.92. Banca Mediolanum has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $9.45.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BNMDF shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Banca Mediolanum in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a report on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Banca Mediolanum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts; and mortgages and loan products. It also provides credit, debit, and prepaid cards; investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

