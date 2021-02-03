Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,224 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,734 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.0% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 30,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,493,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 87,253 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,352,000 after buying an additional 8,063 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 128,060 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,935,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 18,264 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,841,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Microsoft by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 107,042 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $22,514,000 after buying an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 352,858 shares of company stock valued at $78,540,817. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $239.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $242.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $221.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.77.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

