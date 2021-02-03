Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC (USA.L) (LON:USA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $366.00

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC (USA.L) (LON:USA) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 366 ($4.78) and last traded at GBX 365 ($4.77), with a volume of 163041 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 350 ($4.57).

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 330.58 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 273.30.

In other news, insider Tom Burnet acquired 14,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.58) per share, with a total value of £39,839.60 ($52,050.69). Also, insider Graham Paterson acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 279 ($3.65) per share, with a total value of £41,850 ($54,677.29).

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

