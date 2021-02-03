B. Riley Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a report released on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the company will earn $1.40 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.15. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $25.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.23 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.20%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

BWB stock opened at $13.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $392.84 million, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.09. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1-year low of $7.99 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 335.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 163,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

