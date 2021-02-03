B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) Shares Up 6.2%

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) shot up 6.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.70 and last traded at $2.57. 269,446 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 152,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 0.84.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.18 million during the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 4.73%.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides radio frequency identification (RFID), mobile, and supply chain solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Solutions; and RFID and Mobile Solutions. The Supply Chain Solutions segment offers electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and components consolidation services to aerospace, defense, medical, and telecommunications industries, as well as for enterprise customers.

