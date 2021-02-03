Azarga Metals Corp. (AZR.V) (CVE:AZR) Trading 7.7% Higher

Azarga Metals Corp. (AZR.V) (CVE:AZR) shares rose 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 246,556 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 167,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.40 million and a P/E ratio of -2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.67, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.07.

Azarga Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Russia. It owns a 100% interest in the Unkur copper-silver project, which is located in the Zabaikalsky administrative region in eastern Russia. The company was formerly known as European Uranium Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Azarga Metals Corp.

