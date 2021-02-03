Ayr Strategies (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) PT Raised to $31.00

Ayr Strategies (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) had its target price lifted by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $24.50 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AYRWF. Northland Securities reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Ayr Strategies in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 price target on shares of Ayr Strategies in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Ayr Strategies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Ayr Strategies in a report on Sunday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

OTCMKTS AYRWF opened at $30.22 on Wednesday. Ayr Strategies has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $30.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.74.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ayr Strategies stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ayr Strategies Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Ayr Strategies Company Profile

Ayr Strategies Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails branded cannabis products cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

