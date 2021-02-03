AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Price Target Cut to $53.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.77% from the company’s previous close.

AXS has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America cut shares of AXIS Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXIS Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.40.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE AXS opened at $46.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -24.83, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.95 and a 200 day moving average of $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. AXIS Capital has a one year low of $31.82 and a one year high of $66.15.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $785.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.39 million. AXIS Capital had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AXIS Capital will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 510.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,077.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in AXIS Capital in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

See Also: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.