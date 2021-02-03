Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Axcelis Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $37.34 on Wednesday. Axcelis Technologies has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.42.

ACLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark upped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley upped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axcelis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $507,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $82,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,439 shares in the company, valued at $947,761.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,148 shares of company stock worth $1,334,863 in the last three months. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

