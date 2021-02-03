AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Shares Up 6.1%

Shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.50 and last traded at $15.44. 288,204 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 297,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.55.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVRO. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AVROBIO from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AVROBIO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.42. The firm has a market cap of $562.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.41.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.20). Sell-side analysts expect that AVROBIO, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of AVROBIO by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 185.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in AVROBIO by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 296,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in AVROBIO in the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVROBIO Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVRO)

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

