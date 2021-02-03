Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AVVIY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Aviva currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

OTCMKTS:AVVIY opened at $9.39 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.30. Aviva has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.71.

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

