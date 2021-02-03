Avidian Gold Corp. (AVG.V) (CVE:AVG) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Shares of Avidian Gold Corp. (AVG.V) (CVE:AVG) rose 9.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 55,950 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 100,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.35, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.39 million and a PE ratio of -2.65.

About Avidian Gold Corp. (AVG.V) (CVE:AVG)

Avidian Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in North America. It also explores for silver and copper properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Golden Zone property covering an area of 12,525 hectares located in Alaska; the Amanita property claims totaling 1,460 hectares situated to the northeast of Fairbanks, Alaska; the Jungo Property covering an area of 2,000 hectares located in Jackson Mountains Terrane, Nevada; and the Fish Creek gold property situated in Alaska, the United States.

