Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)’s share price rose 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.29 and last traded at $18.08. Approximately 402,081 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 483,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.04.

AVID has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley upped their price target on Avid Technology from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on Avid Technology from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.00. The stock has a market cap of $893.89 million, a PE ratio of 44.23 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVID. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Avid Technology in the third quarter worth $30,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in Avid Technology in the third quarter worth $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Avid Technology by 302.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Avid Technology in the third quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 19.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

