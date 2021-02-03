Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)’s share price rose 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.29 and last traded at $18.08. Approximately 402,081 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 483,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.04.
AVID has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley upped their price target on Avid Technology from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on Avid Technology from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.00. The stock has a market cap of $893.89 million, a PE ratio of 44.23 and a beta of 1.30.
Avid Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVID)
Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.
Featured Story: Forex
Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.