Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the December 31st total of 1,640,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 495,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVID. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Avid Technology during the third quarter worth $30,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 302.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVID opened at $19.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $840.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.93 and its 200-day moving average is $11.00. Avid Technology has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $19.25.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Avid Technology from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

