Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.65-8.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.31.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Avery Dennison from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Avery Dennison from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $160.55.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $155.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.52 and its 200 day moving average is $136.96. Avery Dennison has a 52 week low of $76.96 and a 52 week high of $164.11. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.