Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Avantor during the third quarter worth $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantor during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Avantor during the third quarter worth $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Avantor by 70.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Avantor by 82.1% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avantor alerts:

In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total transaction of $313,505.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Bramwell sold 2,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $75,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 394,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,845,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,624,471 shares of company stock valued at $910,119,771. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $30.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 252.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $30.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.68.

AVTR has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Avantor from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.