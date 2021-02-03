Autonio (NIOX) Price Hits $0.0436 on Major Exchanges

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. Autonio has a total market cap of $2.26 million and $128,860.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Autonio has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Autonio coin can now be purchased for $0.0436 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Autonio alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00047395 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.81 or 0.00138874 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00065669 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00245337 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00061978 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00036232 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,782,371 coins. The official website for Autonio is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Buying and Selling Autonio

Autonio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.