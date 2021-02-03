Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $8.42 EPS

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) released its earnings results on Monday. The information services provider reported $9.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $8.42, Fidelity Earnings reports. Autohome had a net margin of 39.58% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:ATHM traded up $3.22 on Wednesday, hitting $122.06. The company had a trading volume of 22,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,041. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.85. Autohome has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $147.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ATHM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Benchmark raised shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $83.10 to $117.60 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Autohome from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Autohome has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.66.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile consumers.

