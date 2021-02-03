Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock Holdings Increased by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,820 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 49.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADSK. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their target price on Autodesk from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Argus upped their target price on Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $294.08. 17,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,625,583. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.38 and a fifty-two week high of $321.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $301.95 and its 200-day moving average is $259.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.66 billion, a PE ratio of 153.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $952.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

