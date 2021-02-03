Aurubis AG (NDA.F) (ETR:NDA) Receives €63.61 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Aurubis AG (NDA.F) (ETR:NDA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €63.61 ($74.84).

Several brokerages recently commented on NDA. Independent Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Warburg Research set a €71.30 ($83.88) price objective on shares of Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aurubis AG (NDA.F) in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of ETR NDA traded up €1.02 ($1.20) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €66.70 ($78.47). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,299. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €65.06 and a 200 day moving average price of €61.49. Aurubis AG has a one year low of €30.05 ($35.35) and a one year high of €72.02 ($84.73). The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

