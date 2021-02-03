Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a late stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of therapeutic immunomodulating drug candidate. The company’s lead drug includes Voclosporin for the treatment of lupus nephritis. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Victoria, Canada. “

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bloom Burton downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AUPH opened at $16.06 on Tuesday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.49.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 173,992.23% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 5,828.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.