Augustine Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,035 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 11.8% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $134.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.14. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.41, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.