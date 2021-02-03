Audius (AUDIO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.85 Million

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. In the last week, Audius has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar. Audius has a market capitalization of $26.06 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Audius token can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000594 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00047395 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.81 or 0.00138874 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00065669 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00245337 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00061978 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00036232 BTC.

About Audius

Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 tokens. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com . The official website for Audius is audius.co

Buying and Selling Audius

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

