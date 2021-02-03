Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $914.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.11 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,053. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.60. Atmos Energy has a 12-month low of $77.92 and a 12-month high of $121.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

In related news, Director Richard A. Sampson acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.41 per share, with a total value of $48,705.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.93.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

