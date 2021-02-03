Atlas Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.35 Million (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Atlas Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. Atlas Protocol has a market cap of $3.35 million and $251,314.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Atlas Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00048027 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.52 or 0.00142884 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00065887 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.70 or 0.00248760 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00062465 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00037273 BTC.

About Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol launched on November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 tokens. Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Buying and Selling Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atlas Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atlas Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atlas Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atlas Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.